When the Akron Zips match up with the Kent State Golden Flashes at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, November 1, our projection model predicts the Zips will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Akron Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Akron (-3.5) Over (37.5) Akron 25, Kent State 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Akron vs. Kent State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Flashes based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Golden Flashes are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State has a 1-6 record against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Four of the Golden Flashes' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Kent State games this season have averaged an over/under of 48.5 points, 11.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Zips have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Zips have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

The Zips have played seven games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 37.5 points, 9.0 fewer than the average total in this season's Akron contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Flashes vs. Zips 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Akron 15.4 29.4 16.0 29.7 15.0 29.2 Kent State 12.5 33.0 15.7 19.0 10.6 41.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.