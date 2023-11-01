If you're a big fan of Kent State women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Golden Flashes apparel. For additional details, keep scrolling.

Kent State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Katie Shumate 6 11.7 7.2 1.2 1.2 1.7 Mikala Morris 6 10.7 4.8 1.5 0.7 0.7 Jenna Batsch 6 10.2 4.0 1.2 0.7 0.2 Corynne Hauser 6 8.8 2.2 3.8 0.8 0.2 Janae Tyler 5 8.2 3.0 1.4 0.2 1.2 Bridget Dunn 6 6.5 5.8 0.7 0.2 0.2 Dionna Gray 6 3.7 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 Mya Babbitt 5 3.6 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 Tatiana Thomas 5 2.6 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.2 Abby Ogle 6 1.5 2.0 1.2 1.0 0.2

Kent State season stats

Kent State is 4-2 on the season so far.

The Golden Flashes are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Kent State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Missouri Tigers 67-64 on November 25.

The Golden Flashes have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Kent State has one game remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Kent State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Florida State A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Duquesne A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Lake Erie H 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 30 La Roche H 1:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Buffalo A 6:00 PM

