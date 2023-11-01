Kent State (4-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Duquesne Dukes.

Upcoming Kent State games

Kent State's next matchup information

Opponent: Duquesne Dukes

Duquesne Dukes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Top Kent State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Katie Shumate 7 10.9 7.4 1.1 1.1 1.4 35.6% (26-73) 28.6% (6-21) Jenna Batsch 7 10.6 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.1 37.7% (29-77) 18.5% (5-27) Mikala Morris 7 9.1 5.0 1.6 0.7 0.6 54.9% (28-51) 0.0% (0-1) Corynne Hauser 7 9.0 2.7 3.6 0.7 0.1 35.6% (21-59) 26.9% (7-26) Bridget Dunn 7 6.9 6.7 0.6 0.3 0.1 34.7% (17-49) 32.6% (14-43)

