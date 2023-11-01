The Akron Zips (1-7) play a familiar opponent when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in a MAC clash.

While Akron's defense ranks 99th with 29.4 points allowed per game, the Zips have been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (15.4 points per game). Kent State has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (12.5 per game) and 17th-worst in points allowed (33 per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kent State vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Kent State vs. Akron Key Statistics

Kent State Akron 259.9 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (130th) 375.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (40th) 117.4 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.6 (125th) 142.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.4 (110th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (126th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 374 yards, or 46.8 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 305 yards across 80 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 449 (56.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has racked up 257 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Luke Floriea has racked up 152 reciving yards (19 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 215 yards (26.9 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 388 yards (48.5 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 21 passes for 218 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel George's leads his squad with 298 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 57 targets).

Jasaiah Gathings has grabbed 26 passes while averaging 34 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Akron or Kent State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.