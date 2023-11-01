The Akron Zips (1-7) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Zips are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 39.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Kent State vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-3.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-3.5) 40.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kent State vs. Akron Betting Trends

Kent State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in seven opportunities).

Akron has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

