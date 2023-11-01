Currently 4-4, the Miami (OH) RedHawks' next game is at the Davidson Wildcats, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Miami (OH)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena

John M. Belk Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Miami (OH) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Darweshi Hunter 8 13.6 4.8 2.1 0.9 0.0 41.9% (36-86) 39.1% (18-46) Evan Ipsaro 8 9.0 2.3 2.6 1.1 0.0 46.3% (19-41) 42.1% (8-19) Jaquel Morris 8 8.5 6.0 1.6 0.4 1.6 75.0% (30-40) - Mekhi Cooper 7 8.9 2.7 2.7 0.7 0.0 54.5% (18-33) 57.1% (8-14) Bryce Bultman 8 7.8 4.5 2.1 0.9 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 26.1% (6-23)

