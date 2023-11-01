With a record of 1-5, the Miami (OH) RedHawks' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Dayton Flyers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Miami (OH) RedHawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Miami (OH)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Miami (OH)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Miami (OH) players

Shop for Miami (OH) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jadyn Scott 6 14.0 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.7 55.4% (36-65) - Lakresha Edwards 5 8.6 3.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 44.0% (11-25) Katey Richason 6 6.2 4.5 1.3 0.2 0.3 54.2% (13-24) 33.3% (1-3) Madison Huhn 6 4.8 2.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 31.6% (12-38) 23.8% (5-21) Amber Tretter 6 4.7 3.3 1.5 0.7 0.7 27.0% (10-37) 0.0% (0-9)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.