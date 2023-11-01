Coming up for the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) is a game at home versus the Akron Zips, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Northern Kentucky games

Northern Kentucky's next matchup information

Opponent: Akron Zips

Akron Zips Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Truist Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Northern Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marques Warrick 9 18.1 2.1 2.1 1.3 0.0 41.5% (56-135) 35.6% (21-59) Sam Vinson 9 14.7 5.4 2.8 2.3 0.3 44.7% (46-103) 29.5% (13-44) Cade Meyer 9 8.0 2.9 0.2 0.3 0.3 61.7% (29-47) - Michael Bradley 9 7.9 2.2 5.1 1.6 0.0 41.7% (25-60) 29.6% (8-27) Keeyan Itejere 9 6.6 4.3 0.7 1.1 2.1 72.2% (26-36) -

