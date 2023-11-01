Coming up for the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) is a game at home versus the Akron Zips, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Northern Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Akron H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Cumberlands (KY) H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Eastern Kentucky A 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Saint Mary's (CA) A 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Cleveland State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Oakland A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Green Bay H 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Purdue Fort Wayne H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Youngstown State A 1:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Wright State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Oakland H 7:00 PM

Northern Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Akron Zips
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Truist Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Northern Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marques Warrick 9 18.1 2.1 2.1 1.3 0.0 41.5% (56-135) 35.6% (21-59)
Sam Vinson 9 14.7 5.4 2.8 2.3 0.3 44.7% (46-103) 29.5% (13-44)
Cade Meyer 9 8.0 2.9 0.2 0.3 0.3 61.7% (29-47) -
Michael Bradley 9 7.9 2.2 5.1 1.6 0.0 41.7% (25-60) 29.6% (8-27)
Keeyan Itejere 9 6.6 4.3 0.7 1.1 2.1 72.2% (26-36) -

