Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Northern Kentucky Norse! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Northern Kentucky Norse jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Northern Kentucky team leaders

Want to buy Carter McCray's jersey? Or another Northern Kentucky player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Khamari Mitchell-Steen 5 15.8 4.4 3.4 1.6 0.4 Carter McCray 5 13.6 10.8 1.4 0.8 0.4 Macey Blevins 5 11.2 4.4 2.4 0.8 0.0 Allison Basye 5 8.0 3.6 0.0 0.2 0.2 Noelle Hubert 5 6.0 2.6 1.0 0.8 0.2 Kennedy Igo 2 12.5 2.0 4.0 0.5 0.5 Gabby Razzano 5 3.2 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.0 Kalissa Lacy 3 5.0 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 Meadow Tisdale 2 2.5 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 Kailee Davis 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Northern Kentucky season stats

Northern Kentucky has just one win (1-4) this season.

The Norse have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-1 on the road and are 0-2 in neutral-site games.

Northern Kentucky's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Norse? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Northern Kentucky games

Check out the Norse in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Cleveland State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Illinois A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kentucky State H 4:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Tennessee Tech A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Northern Kentucky this season.

Check out the Norse this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.