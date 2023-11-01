When you're rooting for Ohio during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Bobcats' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Ohio Bobcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Ohio team leaders

Want to buy Jaylin Hunter's jersey? Or another Ohio player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jaylin Hunter 6 17.2 4.7 4.7 1.5 0.2 Shereef Mitchell 6 14.7 3.3 2.2 1.5 0.0 Elmore James 6 12.2 6.2 1.5 0.5 0.0 AJ Clayton 6 11.7 5.2 0.5 0.5 1.2 AJ Brown 6 11.2 3.7 1.0 1.2 0.3 Ajay Sheldon 6 3.8 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.0 Ike Cornish 6 3.7 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.2 Gabe Wiznitzer 6 3.7 3.7 0.8 0.0 1.2 Aidan Hadaway 6 2.5 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.2 Miles Brown 1 9.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 1.0

Ohio season stats

Ohio has gone 4-2 so far this season.

The Bobcats are 2-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on November 25, Ohio picked up its signature win of the season, which was an 80-68 victory.

The Bobcats have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bobcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Ohio games

Check out the Bobcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Delaware H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Marshall H 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Defiance H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Austin Peay A 8:00 PM

Check out the Bobcats this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.