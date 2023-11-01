The Ohio Bobcats (5-3) will be at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Ohio games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Marshall H 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Defiance H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Austin Peay A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Davidson N 1:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Western Michigan A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Central Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Michigan H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Akron A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Kent State A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Miami (OH) H 2:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Ball State A 7:00 PM

Ohio's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marshall Thundering Herd
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Ohio players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaylin Hunter 8 16.4 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.3 39.3% (42-107) 28.6% (12-42)
Shereef Mitchell 8 14.4 3.4 2.3 1.6 0.1 47.7% (42-88) 26.7% (8-30)
Elmore James 8 13.4 6.5 1.3 0.6 0.0 52.4% (43-82) 23.1% (3-13)
AJ Clayton 8 10.9 4.9 0.4 0.5 1.8 55.8% (29-52) 50.0% (16-32)
AJ Brown 8 9.3 3.6 1.0 0.9 0.3 40.6% (28-69) 30.0% (9-30)

