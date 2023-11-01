Ohio's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Bobcats are currently 2-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Syracuse Orange.

Upcoming Ohio games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Syracuse H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Indiana State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Butler A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Bellarmine A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Akron H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kent State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Toledo A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Western Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Michigan H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Miami (OH) H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Ball State A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM

Ohio's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Syracuse Orange
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Top Ohio players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jaya McClure 5 13.4 1.6 3.2 0.6 0.0 38.5% (20-52) 35.0% (7-20)
Kennedi Watkins 6 9.3 3.3 0.3 1.2 0.5 40.4% (23-57) 21.4% (3-14)
Monica Williams 6 7.0 3.3 1.7 0.8 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 42.9% (3-7)
Kate Dennis 6 6.2 2.2 0.0 1.0 0.8 41.4% (12-29) 36.8% (7-19)
Madi Mace 6 5.5 4.7 2.0 1.3 0.2 40.0% (12-30) 40.0% (6-15)

