Ohio's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Bobcats are currently 2-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Syracuse Orange.

If you're looking to catch the Ohio Bobcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Ohio games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Ohio's next matchup information

Opponent: Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Ohio's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Ohio players

Shop for Ohio gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaya McClure 5 13.4 1.6 3.2 0.6 0.0 38.5% (20-52) 35.0% (7-20) Kennedi Watkins 6 9.3 3.3 0.3 1.2 0.5 40.4% (23-57) 21.4% (3-14) Monica Williams 6 7.0 3.3 1.7 0.8 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 42.9% (3-7) Kate Dennis 6 6.2 2.2 0.0 1.0 0.8 41.4% (12-29) 36.8% (7-19) Madi Mace 6 5.5 4.7 2.0 1.3 0.2 40.0% (12-30) 40.0% (6-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.