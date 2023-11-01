Ohio State (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Upcoming Ohio State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Penn State A 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UCLA N 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 New Orleans H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 West Virginia N 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Rutgers H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Indiana A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Wisconsin H 8:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Michigan A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Penn State H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Nebraska A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northwestern A 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Illinois H 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Iowa A 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Indiana H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Maryland H 4:00 PM

Ohio State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bryce Jordan Center
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Ohio State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bruce Thornton 9 18.7 2.3 4.2 1.8 0.0 47.6% (49-103) 40.8% (20-49)
Roddy Gayle Jr. 9 14.7 5.2 3.8 0.7 0.0 55.3% (47-85) 40.0% (10-25)
Jamison Battle 9 13.9 4.4 1.1 0.6 0.4 42.4% (42-99) 41.5% (22-53)
Zed Key 9 10.0 6.2 0.6 0.3 0.6 62.3% (33-53) 33.3% (1-3)
Dale Bonner 9 6.8 2.4 1.4 0.9 0.0 37.0% (20-54) 44.4% (12-27)

