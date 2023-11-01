Ohio State (7-1) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET, at home against the Penn State Lady Lions.

If you're looking to go to see the Ohio State Buckeyes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Ohio State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Penn State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Grand Valley State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 UCLA H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Belmont H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Michigan A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Northwestern A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Rutgers H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Maryland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Iowa H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Illinois A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Purdue A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Wisconsin H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Indiana H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Minnesota A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 11 Michigan State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Penn State Lady Lions
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Value City Arena
  • Broadcast: B1G+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Ohio State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Ohio State players

Shop for Ohio State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cotie McMahon 8 15.6 5.0 2.1 1.3 0.1 54.3% (44-81) 26.3% (5-19)
Jacy Sheldon 8 15.3 3.6 3.1 2.5 0.1 51.1% (45-88) 39.4% (13-33)
Taylor Thierry 8 14.1 6.8 1.8 2.3 0.5 61.5% (40-65) 42.9% (3-7)
Rebeka Mikulasikova 8 10.4 2.8 1.9 0.8 0.4 55.6% (30-54) 44.4% (8-18)
Emma Shumate 7 7.7 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 48.6% (18-37) 48.4% (15-31)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.