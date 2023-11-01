At TD Garden on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSIN

NBCS-BOS and BSIN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-11.5) 231.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) last season while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +535 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Pacers were outscored by 3.2 points per game last season with a -261 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (10th in the NBA) and allowed 119.5 per contest (29th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 234.2 points per game last season, 2.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams combined to average 230.9 points per game last year, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Indiana compiled a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +8000 - Celtics +400 +175 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.