On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Indiana Pacers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield posted 16.8 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Myles Turner put up 18 points last season, plus 1.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Bruce Brown posted 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 32.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also sank 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 triples (sixth in league).

Last season, Jaylen Brown recorded an average of 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists. He made 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Jrue Holiday's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Pacers 117.9 Points Avg. 116.3 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.5% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.6% Three Point % 36.7%

