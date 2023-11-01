If you're a big fan of Toledo, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Rockets apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Toledo Rockets jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Toledo team leaders

Want to buy Ra'Heim Moss' jersey? Or another Toledo player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ra'Heim Moss 6 16.7 5.3 2.5 1.3 0.3 Dante Maddox Jr. 6 13.3 2.5 2.8 1.7 0.2 Javan Simmons 6 12.5 2.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Sonny Wilson 6 9.0 3.0 2.7 1.0 0.2 Tyler Cochran 6 8.2 3.7 2.2 2.0 0.3 Andre Lorentsson 6 6.7 2.2 0.7 0.7 0.2 Sam Lewis 6 5.3 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.0 Bryce Ford 6 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.0 Ben Wight 6 2.8 2.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 Grgur Brcic 6 2.7 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.0

Toledo season stats

This season, Toledo has a 3-3 record so far.

The Rockets are 2-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Toledo, in its signature win of the season, beat the Wright State Raiders 78-77 on November 14.

This season, the Rockets have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Toledo has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Rockets? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Toledo games

Check out the Rockets in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 George Mason H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Oakland A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Marshall H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Vermont H 7:00 PM

Check out the Rockets this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.