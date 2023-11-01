A matchup at home versus the Northern Iowa Panthers is on deck for the Toledo Rockets (4-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Toledo's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Toledo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ra'Heim Moss 8 15.6 5.1 2.5 1.3 0.6 53.7% (44-82) 35.7% (5-14) Dante Maddox Jr. 8 15.6 2.8 2.5 1.4 0.1 41.9% (39-93) 38.3% (18-47) Javan Simmons 8 12.3 3.8 1.4 0.4 1.3 57.6% (34-59) 25.0% (2-8) Tyler Cochran 8 9.0 4.6 2.0 2.5 0.3 43.3% (29-67) 12.5% (1-8) Sonny Wilson 8 8.1 2.8 2.6 1.0 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 25.0% (3-12)

