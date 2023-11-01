Do you live and breathe all things Toledo? Then show your support for the Rockets women's team with some new apparel. For more info on the team, including updated stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Toledo Rockets jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Toledo team leaders

Want to buy Quinesha Lockett's jersey? Or another Toledo player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Quinesha Lockett 5 18.4 7.4 3.0 1.6 0.0 Sophia Wiard 5 13.2 4.6 4.8 1.4 0.0 Khera Goss 5 7.8 2.6 0.8 0.8 0.0 Jessica Cook 5 7.0 4.2 0.6 1.6 0.4 Emmi Rinat 5 6.0 0.6 0.8 0.2 1.4 Sammi Mikonovwicz 5 5.6 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.2 Hannah Noveroske 5 4.2 3.2 0.0 0.2 1.6 Nan Garcia 5 4.2 2.2 1.0 0.6 0.0 Yaniah Curry 4 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 Cadence Dykstra 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Toledo season stats

Toledo has gone 3-2 this season.

This year, the Rockets have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Toledo's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Rockets? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Toledo games

Check out the Rockets in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Michigan H 5:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Oakland A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Duke A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Hillsdale H 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Toledo this season.

Check out the Rockets this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.