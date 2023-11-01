Next up for the Toledo Rockets women (4-2) is a matchup at home versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Toledo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Oakland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Duke A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Hillsdale H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Ohio H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Kent State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Ball State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Buffalo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Akron A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Bowling Green H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Toledo's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Savage Arena

Top Toledo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Quinesha Lockett 6 18.7 6.5 3.2 1.5 0.0 41.2% (40-97) 26.7% (8-30)
Sophia Wiard 6 13.3 4.8 4.8 1.3 0.0 38.4% (28-73) 33.3% (8-24)
Khera Goss 6 7.2 2.2 1.2 0.8 0.0 37.2% (16-43) 13.3% (2-15)
Jessica Cook 6 6.7 3.8 0.5 1.3 0.3 45.9% (17-37) -
Emmi Rinat 6 6.5 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.2 60.0% (15-25) 53.8% (7-13)

