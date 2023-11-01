Buy Tickets for Toledo Rockets Women's Basketball Games
Next up for the Toledo Rockets women (4-2) is a matchup at home versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to go to see the Toledo Rockets in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Toledo games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Toledo's next matchup information
- Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Savage Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Toledo's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Toledo players
Shop for Toledo gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Quinesha Lockett
|6
|18.7
|6.5
|3.2
|1.5
|0.0
|41.2% (40-97)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Sophia Wiard
|6
|13.3
|4.8
|4.8
|1.3
|0.0
|38.4% (28-73)
|33.3% (8-24)
|Khera Goss
|6
|7.2
|2.2
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|37.2% (16-43)
|13.3% (2-15)
|Jessica Cook
|6
|6.7
|3.8
|0.5
|1.3
|0.3
|45.9% (17-37)
|-
|Emmi Rinat
|6
|6.5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.2
|60.0% (15-25)
|53.8% (7-13)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.