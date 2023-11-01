If you're a big fan of Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Trey Hendrickson 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 27 8.0 8.5 0 2

Hendrickson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Browns 1.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 2 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Rams 2.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0.5 1.0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 2.5 1.0 4 0 1 Week 6 Seahawks 1.0 3.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @49ers 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.5 0.0 4 0 0

Trey Hendrickson's Next Game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

