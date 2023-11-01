If you're a big fan of Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. For more info, keep reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy Trey Hendrickson and Bengals jerseys and other gear!

Trey Hendrickson 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
27 8.0 8.5 0 2

Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Hendrickson Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Browns 1.0 1.0 3 0 1
Week 2 Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 3 Rams 2.0 2.0 2 0 0
Week 4 @Titans 0.5 1.0 6 0 0
Week 5 @Cardinals 2.5 1.0 4 0 1
Week 6 Seahawks 1.0 3.0 4 0 0
Week 8 @49ers 1.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 10 Texans 0.5 0.0 4 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trey Hendrickson's Next Game

  • Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: November 16, 2023
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Ravens -3.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.