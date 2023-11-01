Do you live and breathe all things Wright State? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Raiders. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trey Calvin 6 21.8 1.7 3.2 1.7 0.2 Tanner Holden 7 15.0 5.7 2.9 1.4 0.3 Brandon Noel 7 13.0 6.7 1.3 0.3 1.3 AJ Braun 7 10.4 5.6 0.9 0.3 0.6 Andrew Welage 7 8.0 1.9 0.6 0.7 0.3 Alex Huibregste 7 7.0 3.9 1.0 0.7 0.6 Drey 7 6.6 3.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 Kaden Brown 7 2.3 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 Logan Woods 7 1.1 1.6 1.4 0.4 0.0 Bo Myers 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Wright State has put together a 3-4 record this season.

The Raiders have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

Wright State registered its signature win of the season on November 20, when it defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who rank No. 230 in the RPI rankings, 91-85.

The Raiders, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-2.

Wright State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Wright State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Davidson A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Bethel (IN) H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Western Kentucky H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Muskingum H 1:00 PM

