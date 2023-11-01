On deck for the Wright State Raiders (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Bethel (IN) Pilots, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Wright State games

Wright State's next matchup information

Opponent: Bethel (IN) Pilots

Bethel (IN) Pilots Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State University Nutter Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Wright State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Trey Calvin 7 21.1 1.6 3.1 1.6 0.1 47.8% (54-113) 46.9% (15-32) Tanner Holden 8 14.9 5.6 2.6 1.4 0.3 51.2% (44-86) 37.5% (3-8) Brandon Noel 8 12.8 6.6 1.3 0.4 1.1 48.1% (38-79) 41.7% (10-24) AJ Braun 8 11.1 5.4 1.0 0.3 0.5 69.0% (40-58) - Andrew Welage 8 7.5 1.6 0.5 0.8 0.3 53.8% (21-39) 50.0% (12-24)

