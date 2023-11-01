On deck for the Wright State Raiders (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Bethel (IN) Pilots, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Wright State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Bethel (IN) H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Western Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Muskingum H 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Green Bay A 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Milwaukee A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Purdue Fort Wayne A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Green Bay H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Cleveland State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 IUPUI A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM

Wright State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Bethel (IN) Pilots
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wright State University Nutter Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Wright State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trey Calvin 7 21.1 1.6 3.1 1.6 0.1 47.8% (54-113) 46.9% (15-32)
Tanner Holden 8 14.9 5.6 2.6 1.4 0.3 51.2% (44-86) 37.5% (3-8)
Brandon Noel 8 12.8 6.6 1.3 0.4 1.1 48.1% (38-79) 41.7% (10-24)
AJ Braun 8 11.1 5.4 1.0 0.3 0.5 69.0% (40-58) -
Andrew Welage 8 7.5 1.6 0.5 0.8 0.3 53.8% (21-39) 50.0% (12-24)

