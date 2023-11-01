It's not enough to simply be a fan of Wright State. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Raiders by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Wright State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alexis Hutchison 6 16.0 3.7 3.7 1.8 0.3 Kacee Baumhower 6 11.7 4.0 2.8 1.2 0.0 Layne Ferrell 6 11.5 5.8 1.7 1.8 1.5 Cara VanKempen 6 8.5 1.5 1.7 1.0 0.8 Rachel Loobie 6 7.3 6.3 1.7 1.3 0.7 Lauren Scott 6 7.2 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.2 Makiya Miller 6 5.8 1.8 2.5 1.2 0.0 Jada Tate 5 4.8 2.8 0.4 0.6 0.2 Macie Taylor 3 3.0 4.3 1.0 0.3 0.0 Catalina Ion 3 2.0 1.7 0.3 0.7 0.0

Wright State season stats

Wright State has put together a 4-2 record this season.

The Raiders are a perfect 3-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

Wright State's signature win this season came on November 27 in an 89-78 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Raiders, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

There are 25 games remaining on Wright State's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Wright State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 IUPUI H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Purdue Fort Wayne A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Eastern Illinois H 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Bowling Green H 11:00 AM Mon, Dec 18 West Virginia A 10:00 AM

