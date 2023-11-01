Coming up for the Wright State Raiders women (5-3) is a game at home versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Wright State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Eastern Illinois H 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Bowling Green H 11:00 AM
Mon, Dec 18 West Virginia A 10:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Presbyterian N 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Wyoming N 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Robert Morris A 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Green Bay H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 IUPUI A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Kentucky A 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Green Bay A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Oakland H 7:00 PM

Wright State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Top Wright State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Alexis Hutchison 8 17.0 4.6 3.6 1.5 0.4 38.9% (51-131) 24.5% (12-49)
Layne Ferrell 8 12.4 5.0 1.4 1.9 1.8 48.6% (36-74) 46.2% (12-26)
Kacee Baumhower 8 11.9 4.3 2.9 1.5 0.1 37.9% (33-87) 31.4% (11-35)
Rachel Loobie 8 7.6 6.9 1.4 1.1 0.8 49.0% (25-51) 12.5% (1-8)
Lauren Scott 8 7.0 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.1 55.3% (21-38) 58.8% (10-17)

