Xavier team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Desmond Claude 7 16.7 3.7 3.6 1.1 0.1 Quincy Olivari 7 13.4 5.1 2.1 1.0 0.1 Gytis Nemeiksa 7 10.1 5.0 1.3 0.0 0.3 Abou Ousmane 7 7.9 4.9 0.6 0.6 0.7 Trey Green 7 7.3 1.4 3.1 1.3 0.0 Dayvion McKnight 7 7.3 4.6 5.3 1.3 0.0 Dailyn Swain 7 6.0 2.6 1.7 1.6 0.7 Sasa Ciani 7 4.1 4.3 0.4 0.4 0.7 Lazar Djokovic 4 5.5 4.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 Kachi Nzeh 4 1.5 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.0

Xavier season stats

Xavier has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Musketeers have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Xavier captured its signature win of the season on November 19, when it beat the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank No. 191 in the RPI rankings, 66-49.

The Musketeers, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

Of Xavier's 23 remaining games, eight are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Xavier games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Houston H 6:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Delaware H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cincinnati H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Winthrop H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 St. John's A 7:00 PM

