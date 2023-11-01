Buy Tickets for Xavier Musketeers Basketball Games
Xavier's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Musketeers are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET, at home versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Upcoming Xavier games
Xavier's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Cintas Center
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top Xavier players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Quincy Olivari
|9
|16.1
|4.8
|2.2
|1.0
|0.1
|45.4% (44-97)
|42.1% (24-57)
|Desmond Claude
|9
|16.1
|3.9
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|45.2% (52-115)
|25.0% (8-32)
|Gytis Nemeiksa
|9
|8.3
|5.0
|1.2
|0.0
|0.6
|49.2% (30-61)
|44.4% (8-18)
|Abou Ousmane
|9
|7.8
|5.1
|0.9
|0.9
|1.3
|51.8% (29-56)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Dayvion McKnight
|9
|7.8
|4.8
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|41.7% (30-72)
|15.4% (2-13)
