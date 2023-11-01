Xavier's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Musketeers are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET, at home versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Upcoming Xavier games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cincinnati H 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Winthrop H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 St. John's A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Seton Hall H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Villanova A 8:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UConn H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Providence A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Butler H 6:30 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Georgetown H 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Creighton A 8:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 UConn A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 St. John's H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 DePaul A 9:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Villanova H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Creighton H 12:30 PM

Xavier's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Cintas Center
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Xavier players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Quincy Olivari 9 16.1 4.8 2.2 1.0 0.1 45.4% (44-97) 42.1% (24-57)
Desmond Claude 9 16.1 3.9 3.3 0.9 0.2 45.2% (52-115) 25.0% (8-32)
Gytis Nemeiksa 9 8.3 5.0 1.2 0.0 0.6 49.2% (30-61) 44.4% (8-18)
Abou Ousmane 9 7.8 5.1 0.9 0.9 1.3 51.8% (29-56) 0.0% (0-1)
Dayvion McKnight 9 7.8 4.8 5.1 1.3 0.1 41.7% (30-72) 15.4% (2-13)

