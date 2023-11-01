Xavier (0-7) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

If you're looking to catch the Xavier Musketeers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Xavier games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Cincinnati A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 SIU-Edwardsville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 DePaul H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Villanova A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Marquette A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 St. John's (NY) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Seton Hall H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 DePaul A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Georgetown A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Butler H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Providence H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 St. John's (NY) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Creighton H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Seton Hall A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 UConn H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Xavier's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fifth Third Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Xavier's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Xavier players

Shop for Xavier gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mackayla Scarlett 7 13.4 3.3 2.0 1.1 0.1 32.2% (29-90) 26.1% (12-46)
Nila Blackford 7 11.0 10.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 47.0% (31-66) -
Kaysia Woods 7 9.7 2.1 1.1 0.3 0.1 35.6% (26-73) 28.6% (16-56)
Tae'Lor Purvis 7 5.7 3.1 2.0 1.7 0.3 35.9% (14-39) 9.1% (1-11)
Daniela Lopez 7 3.3 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.0 36.1% (13-36) 21.1% (4-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.