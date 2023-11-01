Xavier (0-7) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Upcoming Xavier games

Xavier's next matchup information

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena

Top Xavier players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mackayla Scarlett 7 13.4 3.3 2.0 1.1 0.1 32.2% (29-90) 26.1% (12-46) Nila Blackford 7 11.0 10.0 2.0 1.4 1.1 47.0% (31-66) - Kaysia Woods 7 9.7 2.1 1.1 0.3 0.1 35.6% (26-73) 28.6% (16-56) Tae'Lor Purvis 7 5.7 3.1 2.0 1.7 0.3 35.9% (14-39) 9.1% (1-11) Daniela Lopez 7 3.3 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.0 36.1% (13-36) 21.1% (4-19)

