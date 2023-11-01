Do you live and breathe all things Youngstown State? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Penguins. For additional info, including current team stats, keep reading.

Youngstown State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brandon Rush 7 13.3 5.4 0.6 0.4 0.3 Bryson Langdon 7 11.0 1.9 3.9 0.7 0.0 Ziggy Reid 7 10.7 3.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 John Lovelace Jr. 7 9.9 3.6 1.0 0.7 0.1 Brett Thompson 7 8.7 2.9 2.3 1.1 0.1 EJ Farmer 7 5.7 2.3 0.9 0.6 0.1 Damiree Burns 4 8.5 6.8 3.3 1.3 0.5 D.J. Burns 3 10.0 8.3 1.3 0.7 0.7 Gabe Dynes 7 3.1 3.1 0.4 0.3 1.7 Jaylen Bates 5 4.4 4.0 0.2 0.2 0.2

Youngstown State season stats

Youngstown State has gone 4-3 this season.

The Penguins are 4-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

On November 29, Youngstown State picked up its best win of the season, a 94-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in the RPI rankings.

This season, the Penguins haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Robert Morris A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Ohio A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Western Michigan A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Bethany (WV) H 6:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Westminster (PA) H 6:30 PM

