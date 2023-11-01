On deck for the Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Western Michigan Broncos, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Youngstown State's next matchup information

Opponent: Western Michigan Broncos

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Location: University Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Youngstown State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brandon Rush 9 13.8 5.1 0.8 0.6 0.2 37.7% (43-114) 32.9% (25-76) Ziggy Reid 9 11.0 4.4 1.8 0.7 0.2 46.6% (34-73) 40.7% (11-27) Brett Thompson 9 10.2 3.0 2.4 1.1 0.1 41.7% (30-72) 35.1% (13-37) Bryson Langdon 9 9.6 2.0 3.6 0.8 0.0 38.6% (32-83) 27.6% (8-29) John Lovelace Jr. 9 8.6 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.1 55.4% (31-56) 28.6% (4-14)

