Youngstown State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Emily Saunders 6 11.2 6.5 0.2 0.8 0.8 Paige Shy 6 9.0 3.7 2.2 0.5 0.5 Dena Jarrells 6 8.3 2.3 3.8 0.3 0.0 Shay-Lee Kirby 5 9.8 3.8 2.8 0.6 0.4 Malia Magestro 6 7.2 3.2 1.5 1.7 0.3 Haley Thierry 6 4.3 1.3 1.2 0.2 0.2 Lindsey Linard 6 3.0 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.3 Abby Liber 6 3.0 2.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 Abbie Davidson 3 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 Mady Aulbach 6 0.8 2.2 2.2 0.8 0.0

Youngstown State season stats

This season, Youngstown State has won just two games (2-4).

The Penguins have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 0-2 in neutral-site games.

When Youngstown State defeated the Xavier Musketeers, who are ranked No. 317 in the RPI, on November 8 by a score of 55-41, it was its signature victory of the year so far.

This season, the Penguins haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Detroit Mercy H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 3 Robert Morris A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Akron H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Bonaventure A 1:00 PM

