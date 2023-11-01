The Youngstown State Penguins (3-6) will be on the road against the the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Bonaventure A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Canisius H 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 29 Wright State H 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 IUPUI H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Oakland H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Cleveland State A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Green Bay A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Milwaukee A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Purdue Fort Wayne H 6:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Northern Kentucky H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Robert Morris H 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 IUPUI A 11:00 AM
Sat, Feb 3 Milwaukee H 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Oakland A 7:00 PM

Youngstown State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: DeGol Arena

Top Youngstown State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Emily Saunders 9 11.7 6.3 0.4 0.9 1.6 64.9% (48-74) -
Dena Jarrells 9 8.2 2.0 3.3 0.7 0.1 35.3% (24-68) 24.4% (10-41)
Shay-Lee Kirby 8 8.9 4.3 2.8 0.6 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 35.0% (14-40)
Malia Magestro 9 7.6 3.9 2.1 1.1 0.3 29.2% (21-72) 27.9% (12-43)
Paige Shy 9 7.3 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 32.4% (24-74) 27.5% (11-40)

