As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

8-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 41-16 vs Wake Forest

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Louisville

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win ACC: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 23-0 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisville jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Duke

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 23-0 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Duke jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. North Carolina

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: L 46-42 vs Georgia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Clemson

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 24-17 vs NC State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Clemson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 29-26 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (FL) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-6

4-4 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 38-10 vs Syracuse

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. NC State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Clemson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Boston College

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

5-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 21-14 vs UConn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Boston College jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Virginia

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 29-26 vs Miami (FL)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Virginia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

11. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

4-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win ACC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: W 46-42 vs North Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Virginia

@ Virginia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

12. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: L 58-7 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pittsburgh jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 41-16 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wake Forest jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Syracuse

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 38-10 vs Virginia Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Syracuse jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3

7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.