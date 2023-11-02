Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a bet on Fantilli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Fantilli has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fantilli has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has an assist in three of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

