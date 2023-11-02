The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets' 23 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Columbus has conceded 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the seventh-most goals in the league (32 total, 3.6 per game).

Its +4 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-165) Blue Jackets (+140) 6.5

