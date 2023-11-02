How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN to see the Blue Jackets try to hold off the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Lightning vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 23 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 24 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (21 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|9
|0
|7
|7
|4
|2
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|8
|2
|4
|6
|3
|8
|28.6%
|Zachary Werenski
|7
|1
|4
|5
|1
|3
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|9
|2
|3
|5
|1
|5
|44.3%
|Boone Jenner
|9
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|61%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (32 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|9
|6
|5
|11
|11
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|9
|2
|8
|10
|2
|2
|48.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|9
|6
|4
|10
|3
|2
|50%
|Victor Hedman
|9
|1
|8
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|7
|3
|5
|8
|3
|1
|44%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.