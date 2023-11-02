The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) are lopsided favorites when they go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) on Thursday, November 2. The Lightning are -165 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+140) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of nine games this season.

The Lightning are 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in three of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Columbus has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.