Blue Jackets vs. Lightning November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
You should watch Nikita Kucherov and Ivan Provorov in particular on Thursday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,BSSUN
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Provorov is a leading scorer for Columbus, with seven points this season, as he has recorded zero goals and seven assists in nine games.
- Columbus' Jack Roslovic has posted six total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and four assists.
- This season, Boone Jenner has four goals and one assist, for a season point total of five.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 1-2-0 in four games this season, conceding 9 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 106 saves and a .922 save percentage, 16th in the league.
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov has been a major player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 11 points in nine games.
- Brandon Hagel has six goals and four assists, equaling 10 points (1.1 per game).
- Brayden Point's 10 points this season are via two goals and eight assists.
- Matt Tomkins (0-1-0) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .892% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|26th
|15th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|31st
|35.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|25th
|3rd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|16.13%
|18th
|8th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|10th
