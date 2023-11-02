Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 2?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Sillinger score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.