Can we count on Emil Bemstrom finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

