In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jack Roslovic to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

Roslovic has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Roslovic averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

