When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Bean find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Bean has no points on the power play.

Bean averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

