The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

