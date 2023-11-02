Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) at home on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 3-4-2 overall record.
- Columbus has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games decided by one goal.
- Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals five times, earning seven points from those matchups (3-1-1).
- This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-1-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.56
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|26th
|15th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|23rd
|29.6
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|31st
|35.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|25th
|3rd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|16.13%
|18th
|8th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.87%
|10th
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
