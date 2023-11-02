Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings
It's Week 9 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 9
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|136.3
|19.5
|9.7
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|116.8
|14.6
|8.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|110.4
|13.8
|7.4
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|107.7
|15.4
|6.4
|George Kittle
|49ers
|94.5
|11.8
|5.4
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|92.4
|11.6
|7.6
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|85
|10.6
|5.2
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|83
|10.4
|6
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|73.2
|10.5
|5.7
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|66.9
|8.4
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|65.2
|8.2
|4.5
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|63
|9
|5.6
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|61.8
|8.8
|4.9
|David Njoku
|Browns
|61.3
|8.8
|5.6
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|60.7
|8.7
|4.7
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|58.8
|7.4
|4.2
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|57.5
|7.2
|4.4
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|54.6
|6.8
|5.2
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|51.7
|7.4
|6.1
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|47.4
|6.8
|4.1
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|47.4
|6.8
|2.7
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|46.3
|7.7
|3.8
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|43.8
|6.3
|4.4
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|42.7
|6.1
|4.1
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 6
|ABC/ESPN
