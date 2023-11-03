Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 155-104 loss versus the Celtics, Nesmith put up nine points.

We're going to break down Nesmith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last season, best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers conceded 23 per game last season, ranking them first in the league.

Allowing 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 30 26 9 0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.