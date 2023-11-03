Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Auglaize County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Wapakoneta High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.