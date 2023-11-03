Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Butler County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Elder at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: West Chester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
