The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

BSIN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Cavaliers 112

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-4.4)

Pacers (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

Cavaliers Performance Insights

While the Cavaliers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 103.6 (third-worst), they rank 12th in the league with 108.8 points allowed per contest.

Cleveland ranks 11th in the NBA with 45.8 rebounds per game, but it is allowing 48.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Cavaliers rank 24th in the NBA with 23 assists per contest.

Cleveland is forcing 13.8 turnovers per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.4 turnovers per game (fourth-best).

The Cavaliers are sinking 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 33.3% three-point percentage (21st-ranked).

