The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

BSIN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 116 - Cavaliers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-4.4)

Pacers (-4.4) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are averaging just 103.6 points per game (third-worst in NBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end of the court, where they are giving up 108.8 points per game (11th-ranked).

Cleveland ranks 10th in the NBA with 45.8 boards per game, but it is allowing 48.6 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

So far this year, the Cavaliers rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23 per game.

Cleveland ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 13.8 forced turnovers per contest.

This season, the Cavaliers are making 12.6 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 33.3% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.